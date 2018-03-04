Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Protection Sector Response Analysis for 2017 (as of end of December 2017)

This analysis provides a snapshot of the protection sector response as a whole, as of 30 December 2017, including information on geographical coverage and progress against 2017 HRP targets. It is based on 4W reporting from protection partners operating in the various hubs. By the end of December 2017, the Whole of Syria protection sector, including Child Protection, GBV and Mine Action, has provided 7.3M protection interventions across Syria (76% of the 2017 HRP target), 947,000 of which were reported in December 2017. 34% of these interventions (2,469,800) are people reached through explosive hazards risk education. Another 425,500 are beneficiaries reached with women and girls empowerment and GBV prevention activities and 678,500 are girls and boys engaging in structured and sustained child protection programmes, including psychosocial support. Furthermore, 895,800 protection interventions were conducted through community based protection services (including awareness raising on protection risks, recreational and community mobilization activities, targeted social and economic support for persons with specific protection needs and vulnerabilities).

In addition, a total of 1,555 interventions supported community-based initiatives (126% of HRP target), 128,700 people received legal counseling or assistance, including on civil documentation and HLP issues (81% of HRP target) and 151,700 people received Psychological First Aid or structured psychosocial support (98% of HRP target). More than 453 communities were reached by protection monitoring or periodic needs assessments throughout the year. The protection sector has initiated or been involved in a total of 64 different advocacy initiatives and has conducted capacity building initiatives on various protection-related fields of competence for a total of 36,600 humanitarian partners.

To date, in 2017, Protection partners have reached 19 out of the 30 UN-declared besieged communities and 60 out of the 101 military-encircled areas in 2017*. The ability of protection partners to regularly assess those areas and conduct protection activities remains constrained and unpredictable, with 15 besieged areas reached in December 2017 against 9 in November. 67% of the total response was delivered in four governorates: Aleppo, Damascus, Homs and Rural Damascus and 57% of the total interventions were conducted in 48 sub-districts categorized as severity 5 or 6 within the protection severity scale (updated as of September 2017). Deir-ez-Zor, where protection interventions started to be reported in October 2017, continues to be the lowest governorate served by protection partners, owing to the ongoing military operation and widespread explosive hazard contamination.