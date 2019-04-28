Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria Protection Sector notes (#1 to #4) on the situation in Al Hol Camp 2019

Update on the situation in Al Hole Camp: protection concerns and challenges – 25.02.2018

1. Overall protection situation

Since the start of the sustained influx of displaced population from the Hajiin and Baghouz pockets in Deir Ez Zor to Al-Hol camp, the Protection Sector and its sub-Sector (Child protection and GBV) are mobilized to respond to the humanitarian and protection emergency. The arrivals of the recent days have put additional strain on the already overstretched resources.

It is estimated that over the last 72 hours more than 6,000 individuals have reached the camp. The overwhelming majority of the newly arrived population is reportedly constituted by women and children (some 90 percent). Amongst this population, it is estimated that the population of children is around 64 per cent (50 percent under 12 years old and 25 percent 5 years of age).

The population continues to arrive in despairing conditions. They are discharged in the waiting areas, where an initial basic identification is carried to direct the most serious case to emergency medical services; the population is then hosted in a reception area where security screening are carried out; subsequently families are assigned to a camp area or “phase”. However, the sustained arrivals in the last week have saturated most of the waiting and reception areas. Since 25 February, arrivals have been immediately accommodated to new zones of the camp (Phase 6 and Phase 7), which are still underserved and lacking all basic services. In the last two days, only a minority has been allowed to reach some relatives and acquaintances in other “phases”.

The reported lack of freedom of movement for the population once their reach their designated plot and across the various zones, increases the challenges in providing adequate services.

Joint protection partners have underscored the scale of mental distress/trauma experienced by the population, particularly children and women, arriving in Al Hol after weeks of exposure to hostilities and dire conditions in transit. Women often are refusing GBV services for fear of stigma and seems not comfortable on attending GBV services, however they are very keen to accept to be escorted to the services as they feel safer. Psychological First Aid and Psychosocial Support services are urgently needed.

A presence of unaccompanied and separated children has also been noticed, with family tracing in high demand. Seemingly, pregnant girls are visible. It is often difficult to determine their exact age, although it appears clearly that they are minors.

The new arrivals are largely undocumented, either due to lack/ loss or due to policies of confiscation of personal documentation. Since mid-2017, with the displacement from Raqqa city, the protection Sector has strongly advocated with SDF and the Camp Administration against the confiscation of civil documentation and solicited practical measures for orderly preservation. Such recommendations and practices seem to have been largely disregarded in the current context. Neglect in preserving personal documents of the displaced population triggers risks of loss, with subsequent lack of legal safety, restrictions in freedom of movement, obstacles for future return.