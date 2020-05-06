Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria COVID-19 Response Update No.02 (As of 6 May 2020)

44 total confirmed cases

14 Active cases

27 Recovered

3 Deaths

This report is produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 11 May 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 44 people with COVID-19, including three who died and 27 who recovered, as of 5 May.

• As of 3 May, three people with COVID-19 were reported in north-east Syria (NES).

• To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in north-west Syria (NWS).

• 2,500 samples have been tested across Syria, as of 3 May, including 289 samples in NWS which were negative.

• NES NGO partners continue to scale-up COVID-19 preparedness and response efforts.

• The UN pledged support to assist the Syrian MoH achieve its goal for testing capacity in all 14 governorates.

• Four laboratories have been established in Damascus, Lattakia and Aleppo; and Idleb with additional polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing capacity established in Qamishli.

• The enhancement of laboratory and case investigation capacity across Syria, including training of laboratory technicians and rapid response teams (RRTs) remains a priority, as does the timely communication of all information relevant to the safeguarding of public health.

• Preparedness and response efforts continue in NWS, with a focus on prevention, risk communication, protection of health workers, surveillance of entry points, provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) and community/facility-based isolation.

• The Consolidated Planning and Requirements for COVID-19 Across Syria document currently reflects the request of US$ 385 million for 2020. This is in addition to the US$ 3.4 billion 2020 HRP.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

To date, the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) has confirmed 44 people with COVID-19, including one case in Dar’a, 12 in Damascus, and 31 in Rural Damascus. The first positive case was announced on 22 March, with the first fatality reported on 29 March, and subsequent fatalities reported on 30 March and 19 April respectively. The MoH announced the most recent case on 1 May. To date, some 27 recoveries have been reported.

Some 2,000 tests have been conducted by the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) in Damascus to date.

As of 3 May, there have been three cases in NES. On 16 April, the WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean (EMRO) shared information indicating that a 53-year-old man from Al-Hasakeh City who had been admitted to Qamishli National Hospital on 27 March had died on 2 April. A test for the virus subsequently tested positive. On 29 April, two further cases – a man and a woman – tested positive in Qamishli after reportedly coming in contact with the first individual.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in NWS. As of 3 May, 289 samples have been tested; from Aleppo and Idleb. Of these, all tested negative. WHO and cluster partners are looking into opening additional labs to increase testing capacity.