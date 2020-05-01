Syrian Arab Republic: Whole of Syria COVID-19 Response Update No.01 (As of 29 April 2020)

43 total confirmed cases

This report is produced by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), in collaboration with humanitarian partners. The next report will be issued on or around 4 May 2020.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Consolidated Planning and Requirements for COVID-19 Across Syria document currently reflects the request of US$ 374 million for 2020. This is in addition to the US$ 3.4 billion 2020 HRP.

• As of 29 April, 43 people with COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH), including three fatalities and 21 recoveries.

• On 29 April, NES local authorities confirm their first two locally PCR tested case of COVID-19 • No confirmed cases of COVID-19 in north-west Syria. As of 29 April, 226 samples have been tested; all negative.

• UN advocates for the MoH to achieve testing capacity in all 14 governorates, and pledges its support to achieve this.

• Areas of concern remain densely populated areas, notably Damascus/Rural Damascus and those living in camps, collective shelters and informal settlements in north-west and north-east Syria (NES), as well as other areas including Deir-Ez-Zor, where ongoing hostilities may be ongoing making sample collection particularly challenging.

• Populations of concern, include the elderly, people with underlying health condition, refugees, IDPs, and healthcare workers with inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE).

• Preparedness and response efforts continue in north-west Syria, with a focus on prevention, risk communication, protection of health workers, surveillance of entry points, provision of PPE and community/facility based isolation.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In Syria, 43 laboratory-confirmed cases have been reported by authorities to date; on 21 April the Minister of Health (MoH) stated that all positive cases announced to date had been from Damascus and Rural Damascus governorates. The first positive case was announced on 22 March, with the first fatality reported on 29 March, with subsequent fatalities reported on 30 March and 19 April. The most recent cases were announced by the MoH on 21 April. As of 29 April, the MoH has also announced 21 recoveries to date.

On 16 April, WHO EMRO shared information indicating that a 53-year-old man from Al-Hasakeh City who had been admitted to Qamishli National Hospital on 27 March had tested positive and later died on 2 April. However, according to MOH, all cases reported from areas outside GoS control will not be included in the national line list of cases, regardless of where the testing is performed.

As of 22 April, some 1,500 tests have been conducted by the Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL) in Damascus, including 24 from Al-Hasakeh, 22 from Deir-Ez-Zor and two from Ar-Raqqa governorates. In addition, the MoH has only officially confirmed cases in Damascus and Rural Damascus, leading to confusion over the status of samples from NES and other areas of Syria.

To date, there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in north-west Syria. As of 29 April, 226 samples have been tested; from Aleppo and Idleb; of which all were negative. WHO and cluster partners are looking into opening additional labs to increase testing capacity