Syrian Arab Republic: WHO Syria Situation Report #9 Cholera Outbreak (18 October 2022)

Background and Situation Overview

  • The first case was detected on 22 August 2022 in Aleppo and confirmed on 25 August 2022.

  • On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health declared 15 cholera laboratory-confirmed cases in the Aleppo governorate and one death.

  • By the end of August, AWD was extended to other governorates; Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor. Later in September, AWD cases were reported from new governorates in Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Rural Damascus.

  • As of 15 October 2022, MoH reported 3,683 AWD cases in 14 governorates and confirmed 947 cholera cases associated with 43 deaths in 11 governorates namely Aleppo, Hassakeh, Deir-ezZor, Ar-Raqqa, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs,
    Daraa, Quneitera, and As-Sweida.

  • As of 15 October 2022, cases of AWD were also reported through EWARS teams. The total number of reported cases was 2,173; of which 122 cases were confirmed by the RDTs in Deir-ez-Zor, ArRaqqa, and Hassakeh.

