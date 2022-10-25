Syrian Arab Republic: WHO Syria Situation Report #9 Cholera Outbreak (18 October 2022)

Background and Situation Overview
The first case was detected on 22 August 2022 in Aleppo and confirmed on 25 August 2022.
On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health declared 15 cholera laboratory-confirmed cases in the Aleppo governorate and one death.
By the end of August, AWD was extended to other governorates; Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor. Later in September, AWD cases were reported from new governorates in Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Rural Damascus.
As of 15 October 2022, MoH reported 3,683 AWD cases in 14 governorates and confirmed 947 cholera cases associated with 43 deaths in 11 governorates namely Aleppo, Hassakeh, Deir-ezZor, Ar-Raqqa, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs,
Daraa, Quneitera, and As-Sweida.
As of 15 October 2022, cases of AWD were also reported through EWARS teams. The total number of reported cases was 2,173; of which 122 cases were confirmed by the RDTs in Deir-ez-Zor, ArRaqqa, and Hassakeh.