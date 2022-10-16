Syrian Arab Republic: WHO Syria Situation Report #8 Cholera Outbreak (11 October 2022)

Background and Situation Overview

 The first case was detected on 22 August 2022 in Aleppo and confirmed on 25 August 2022.

 On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health declared 15 cholera laboratory-confirmed cases in the Aleppo governorate and one death.

 By the end of August, AWD was extended to other governorates; Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor. Later in September, AWD cases were reported from new governorates in Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Rural Damascus.

 As of 8 October 2022, MoH reported 3,079 AWD cases in 14 governorates and confirmed 692 cholera cases associated with 40 deaths in 11 governorates namely Aleppo, Hassakeh, Deir-ezZor, Ar-Raqqa, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, Daraa, Quneitera, and As-Sweida.

 As of 8 October 2022, cases of AWD were also reported through EWARS teams. The total number of reported cases was 2,023; of which 98 cases were confirmed by the RDTs in Deir-ez-Zor, ArRaqqa, and Hassakeh.