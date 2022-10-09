Syria

Syrian Arab Republic: WHO Syria Situation Report #7 Cholera Outbreak (4 October 2022)

Background and situation overview

  • The first cholera case was detected on 22 August 2022 in Aleppo and confirmed on 25 August 2022.

  • On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health declared 15 cholera laboratory-confirmed cases in Aleppo governorate and one death.

  • By the end of August, AWD was extended to other governorates; Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor. Later in September, AWD cases were reported from new governorates in Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Rural Damascus.

  • As of 1 October 2022, MoH reported 2,541 AWD cases in 12 governorates and confirmed cholera cases in 11 governorates namely Aleppo, Hassakeh, Deir-ez-Zor, Ar-Raqqa, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, Daraa, Qunitera, and As-Swieda, with a total of 524 cases, confirmed by RDTs and 31 cases confirmed by culture tests.

  • 36 deaths were related to acute watery diarrhoea.

  • As of 1 October, cases of AWD were also reported through the EWARS teams. The total number of reported cases was 1,579 and 78 cases were confirmed by the RDTs in Deir Ez-Zor, Ar-Raqqa, and Hassakeh

