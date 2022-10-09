Syrian Arab Republic: WHO Syria Situation Report #7 Cholera Outbreak (4 October 2022)

Background and situation overview

The first cholera case was detected on 22 August 2022 in Aleppo and confirmed on 25 August 2022.

On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health declared 15 cholera laboratory-confirmed cases in Aleppo governorate and one death.

By the end of August, AWD was extended to other governorates; Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor. Later in September, AWD cases were reported from new governorates in Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Rural Damascus.

As of 1 October 2022, MoH reported 2,541 AWD cases in 12 governorates and confirmed cholera cases in 11 governorates namely Aleppo, Hassakeh, Deir-ez-Zor, Ar-Raqqa, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, Daraa, Qunitera, and As-Swieda, with a total of 524 cases, confirmed by RDTs and 31 cases confirmed by culture tests.

36 deaths were related to acute watery diarrhoea.