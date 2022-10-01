Syrian Arab Republic: WHO Syria Situation Report #6 Cholera Outbreak (27 September 2022)

Background and situation overview

On 22 August 2022, a 9-year-old male child from Aleppo had AWD and got cholera confirmed by both RDT and culture test. This alerted the program to the risk of an outbreak that involves taking immediate action from local partners together with the local health authorities to strengthen active case search and intensify readiness preparedness for the possible cholera outbreak. The directorate of health immediately started the investigation of contacts and acute watery diarrhoea cases in the area and intensified the Rapid Response Teams (RRT) activities.

The initial investigation by RRTs indicated an increase of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) cases in Aleppo city in addition to an increase of severe cases of diarrhoea admitted to Aleppo university hospital and Zahi Azrak hospital since 15 August 2022.

On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health declared 15 cholera laboratory-confirmed cases in the Aleppo governorate and one death.

By the end of August, AWD was extended to other governorates; Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-ez-Zor. Later in September, AWD cases were reported from new governorates in Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Rural Damascus.

Between 25 August and 24 September 2022, MoH reported AWD cases in 11 governorates.

As of 24 September 2022, MoH confirmed a cholera outbreak in 6 governorates: Aleppo, Hassakeh, Deir Ez-Zor, Lattakia, Damascus, and Homs with a total of 338 cases confirmed by RDTs and 16 by culture.

29 deaths were associated with acute watery diarrhoea were reported.