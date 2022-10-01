Syrian Arab Republic: WHO Syria Situation Report #5 Cholera Outbreak (18 September 2022)

Background and situation overview
On the 22nd of August, a notification about a suspected cholera case in Aleppo city was reported, the case was a male child, 9 years old, who had severe watery diarrhoea with dehydration, the case was admitted to the hospital. A stool sample was collected from the case and sent to the reference lab in Damascus, the results were positive for cholera by the culture test and the rapid diagnostic test. DoH immediately started the investigation of contacts and diarrhoea cases in the area. Investigations by RRT found that 6 contacts had also diarrhoea, and one contact had severe diarrhoea (12 years old male) and was also admitted to the hospital. The culture test of index case contact was also positive for cholera.
The initial investigation by RRTs indicated an increase of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD) cases in Aleppo city, in addition to an increase of severe cases of diarrhoea admitted to Aleppo university hospital, Zahi Azrak hospital since 15 August 2022
On 10 September 2022, the Syrian Ministry of Health declared 15 Cholera laboratory-confirmed cases in Aleppo governorate and one death.
By the end of August, AWD was extended to other governorates; Ar-Raqqa, and Deir-Ez-Zor. Later in September, AWD cases were reported from new governorates in Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Hama, Homs, and Rural Damascus
Between 25 August and 18 September 2022, MoH reported an increase in AWD cases as follows: A total of 1227 cases in Aleppo, Deir Ez-Zor, Hassakeh, Lattakia, Damascus, Homs, Hama, and Rural Damascus.