Syrian Arab Republic: WHO Syria Situation Report #5 Cholera Outbreak (18 September 2022)

On the 22nd of August, a notification about a suspected cholera case in Aleppo city was reported, the case was a male child, 9 years old, who had severe watery diarrhoea with dehydration, the case was admitted to the hospital. A stool sample was collected from the case and sent to the reference lab in Damascus, the results were positive for cholera by the culture test and the rapid diagnostic test. DoH immediately started the investigation of contacts and diarrhoea cases in the area. Investigations by RRT found that 6 contacts had also diarrhoea, and one contact had severe diarrhoea (12 years old male) and was also admitted to the hospital. The culture test of index case contact was also positive for cholera.