Syrian Arab Republic: United Nations cross-border operations under UNSC resolutions (As of 31 March 2022)

UN Security Council Resolutions 2165/2191/2258/2332/2393/2449/2504/2533/2585

Through the adoption of resolution 2165 (2014),and its subsequent renewals 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015), 2332 (2016), 2393 (2017), 2449 (2018), 2504 (2020), 2533 (2020) and 2585 (2021) until 10 July 2022, the UN Security Council has authorized UN agencies and their partners to use routes across conflict lines and the border crossings at Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa, Al-Ramtha and Al Yarubiyah, to deliver humanitarian assistance, including medical and surgical supplies, to people in need in Syria. Since 10 July 2020, by resolution 2533, Bab al-Hawa is the only crossing open at this point in time. The Government of Syria is notified in advance of each shipment and a UN monitoring mechanism was established to oversee loading in neighboring countries, including to confirm the humanitarian nature of consignments.