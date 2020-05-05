Syrian Arab Republic: United Nations cross-border operations under UNSC resolutions (As of 31 March 2020) [EN/AR/TR]

Syrian Arab Republic: United Nations cross-border operations under UNSC resolutions As of 31 March 2020

UN Security Council Resolutions 2165/2191/2258/2332/2393/2449/2504

Through the adoption of resolutions 2165 (2014),and its subsequent renewals 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015), 2332 (2016), 2393 (2017), 2449 (2018) and 2504 (2020) until 10 July 2020, the UN Security Council has authorized UN agencies and their partners to use routes across conflict lines and the border crossings at Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa, Al-Ramtha and Al Yarubiyah, to deliver humanitarian assistance, including medical and surgical supplies, to people in need in Syria. As of 10 January 2020, based on resolution 2504, Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa are the only crossings open at this point in time. The Government of Syria is notified in advance of each shipment and a UN monitoring mechanism was established to oversee loading in neighboring countries and confirm the humanitarian nature of consignments.