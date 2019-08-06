06 Aug 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: United Nations cross-border operations under UNSC resolutions (As of 31 July 2019) [EN/AR/TR]

UN Security Council Resolutions 2165/2191/2258/2332/2393/2449

Through the adoption of resolutions 2165 (2014),and its subsequent renewals 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015) , 2332 (2016), 2393 (2017) and 2449 (2018) until 10 January 2020, the UN Security Council has authorized UN agencies and their partners to use routes across conflict lines and the border crossings at Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa, Al-Ramtha and Al Yarubiyah, to deliver humanitarian assistance, including medical and surgical supplies, to people in need in Syria. The Government of Syria is notified in advance of each shipment and a UN monitoring mechanism was established to oversee loading in neighboring countries and confirm the humanitarian nature of consignments.

