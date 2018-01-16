16 Jan 2018

Syrian Arab Republic: United Nations cross-border operations under UNSC resolutions 2165/2191/2258/2332 (Jul 2014 - Dec 2017) [EN/AR]

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Jan 2018 View Original
Download PDF (725.48 KB)English version
Download PDF (673.26 KB)Arabic version

UN SECURITY COUNCIL RESOLUTIONS 2165/2191/2258/2332/2393

Through the unanimous adoption of resolutions 2165 (2014),and its subsequent renewals 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015) , 2332 (2016) and 2393 (2017) until 10 January 2019, the UN Security Council has authorized UN agencies and their partners to use routes across conflict lines and the border crossings at Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa, Al Yarubiyah and Al-Ramtha, to deliver humanitarian assistance, including medical and surgical supplies, to people in need in Syria. The government of Syria is notified in advance of each shipment and a UN monitoring mechanism has been established to oversee loading in neighboring countries and confirm the humanitarian nature of consignments.

SECTOR CLASSIFICATIONS

Food: food baskets

Shelter/NFI: dignity kits, blankets, jerry cans, kitchen sets, sleeping mats, mattresses, winterization kits, tarpaulins, tents

WASH: basic water kits for families, water purification tablets, hygiene kits for families and babies, sanitary napkins, diapers

Health: emergency health kits, surgical kits, reproductive health kits, midwifery kits, medical consumables

Education: recreational kits

Nutrition: supplementary spreads

