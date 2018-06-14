Syrian Arab Republic: United Nations cross-border operations from Jordan to Syria as of 31 May 2018

UN Security Council Resolutions 2165/2191/2258/2332/2393

Through the adoption of resolutions 2165 (2014),and its subsequent renewals 2191 (2014), 2258 (2015) , 2332 (2016) and 2393 (2017) until 10 January 2019, the UN Security Council has authorized UN agencies and their partners to use routes across conflict lines and the border crossings at Bab al-Salam, Bab al-Hawa, Al-Ramtha and Al Yarubiyah, to deliver humanitarian assistance, including medical and surgical supplies, to people in need in Syria. The Government of Syria is notified in advance of each shipment and a UN monitoring mechanism was established to oversee loading in neighboring countries and confirm the humanitarian nature of consignments.