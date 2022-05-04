Syrian Arab Republic: Syria HCT Cash Working Group (CWG) Strategic Plan 2022

This strategic plan was elaborated based on the analysis of Cash Working Group (CWG) information, including 2020, 2021 workplans and other internal and external information (reports, visualizations, and analysis) available from different stakeholders1. Drafting heavily also, on feedback received during a consultation by the CashCap technical advisor and co-chairs with various members of the CWG through technical task force dedicated for this purpose, CWG plenary meetings, and CWG retreat with the sub-national CWG leads. Over 25 key informants and representatives of CWG membership were interviewed from UN agencies, INGOs, NNGOs, sectors, donors, and the regional CVA focal point. Their feedback related to key challenges, opportunities, and priorities for the CWG and CVA and in Syria have shaped the strategic objectives and priority actions proposed in this document, building also on the agreed CWG goals: