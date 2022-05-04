Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: Syria HCT Cash Working Group (CWG) Strategic Plan 2022
Background
This strategic plan was elaborated based on the analysis of Cash Working Group (CWG) information, including 2020, 2021 workplans and other internal and external information (reports, visualizations, and analysis) available from different stakeholders1. Drafting heavily also, on feedback received during a consultation by the CashCap technical advisor and co-chairs with various members of the CWG through technical task force dedicated for this purpose, CWG plenary meetings, and CWG retreat with the sub-national CWG leads. Over 25 key informants and representatives of CWG membership were interviewed from UN agencies, INGOs, NNGOs, sectors, donors, and the regional CVA focal point. Their feedback related to key challenges, opportunities, and priorities for the CWG and CVA and in Syria have shaped the strategic objectives and priority actions proposed in this document, building also on the agreed CWG goals:
Strengthen the coordination and harmonization of CVA activities within the Syria HCT hub, and – at a later stage - across hubs and between various modalities of assistance.
Facilitate the scale up of CVA activities in a smooth manner whenever possible and when the modality best suits people’s needs, including through advocacy with all stakeholders.
Standardize and enhance the CVA methodology and tools to form the base for a strategy to engage with National Social Safety Net schemes when feasible.
