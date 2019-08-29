Syrian Arab Republic: Summary of 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (January - December 2019)

The scale, severity and complexity of humanitarian needs of people in Syria remain extensive. This is the result of continued hostilities in some areas of the country, new and protracted displacement, increased self-organized returns and the sustained erosion of communities’ resilience after more than eight years of crisis.

The figures and findings reflected in the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) represent the independent analysis of the United Nations (UN) and its humanitarian partners based on information available to them. While the Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) aims to provide consolidated humanitarian analysis and data to help inform joint strategic planning, many of the figures provided throughout the document are estimates based on sometimes incomplete and partial data sets using the methodologies for collection that were available at the time. The Government of Syria has expressed its reservations over the data sources and methodology of assessments used to inform the HNO as well as on a number of HNO findings reflected in the HRP. This applies throughout the document.