11 Sep 2019

Syrian Arab Republic Situation Report - September 2019

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (477.05 KB)

Key messages

  • Localized insecurity, new and protracted displacement, spontaneous returns and the sustained erosion of communities’ resilience make the situation in Syria a highly complex crisis.

  • Some 6.5 million Syrians are severely food insecure. They have limited livelihood opportunities and have depleted their productive assets. An additional 2.5 million people are at risk of food insecurity.

  • A joint FAO/World Food Programme (WFP) Crop and Food Security Assessment Mission (CFSAM) visited the Syrian Arab Republic between 8 June and 4 July 2019 to estimate crop production and to assess the country’s overall food security situation.

  • Harvests increased in 2019 compared to last year due to favourable rains and improved overall security. However, Syrians are unable to bear the burden of rising prices and lack of income.

  • FAO urgently requires USD 114.4 million to support families, including growing numbers of households headed by women, to ensure affordable and modernized irrigation systems, access to certified good quality seeds, micro-enterprise, livestock and crop sector support.

