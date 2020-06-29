Syrian Arab Republic Situation Report - June 2020

Key messages

Conflict, displacement, returns, limited livelihood opportunities and a major economic crisis following the collapse of the Syrian Pound are the main drivers of humanitarian need.

A total of 9.3 million people are facing severe acute food insecurity, and an additional 1.9 million people are at risk of food insecurity.

The number of internally displaced people (IDP) rose to 6.2 million, the largest population of IDPs in the world.

Concurrently, displaced people have begun to return to their land and are facing serious challenges in resuming their production. Returnees require support, including provision of agricultural inputs, infrastructure rehabilitation and veterinary services. Without support, returnees may be forced to leave their land again.

The impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, particularly movement restrictions and curfews, are likely to significantly worsen the food security and livelihoods situation.