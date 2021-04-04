Syrian Arab Republic: Shelter and NFI Sector: Annual Report 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

In 2020, the number of people requiring shelter assistance remained substantial with over 5.65 million people inneed. This is attributed to the loss of capital, destruction of housing infrastructure and the deterioration of shelterconditions in 238 out of 272 sub-districts in Syria. Needs are further intensified by the scale of new displacement inthe Northwest, protracted displacement and limited housing options in some regions as well as a very limited shelterresponse.

Despite the sector’s efforts over the years, the shelter response remains limited. It is estimated that at least 14 percent of the population lives in damaged buildings, with IDPs disproportionally affected. An estimated 23 per cent ofIDPs live in inadequate shelter conditions, including damaged and/or unfinished buildings, public buildings such asschools, and other non-residential buildings. Poor shelter conditions increase protection and public health risks,particularly when combined with overcrowding and inadequate access to water, sanitation/waste disposal andhealth services, enabling the spread of respiratory and epidemic-prone diseases, including COVID-19.

In early 2020, the number of people in need of NFI assistance had dropped from 2019 as a result of improved accessto markets and widespread NFI support. However, given the displacement in Northwest Syria and deterioratingeconomic situation, during a mid-year review, the population in need of assistance has again increased. The Sectorestimated it rose by one million, totaling to 4.33 Million People in Need. Rising prices, reduced economic activityand a lack of employment opportunities, negatively affect the capacity of vulnerable families, specifically IDPhouseholds to acquire essential NFI’s such as fuel, blankets and clothing, leading to a growth in the severity of needparticularly during the winter season.