Syrian Arab Republic: Shelter and NFI Sector: Annual Report 2019

Shelter and NFI (SNFI) Sector partners aim to save and sustain lives through the provision of timely, emergency relief and shelter assistance. This includes the distribution of tents, collective shelters and emergency shelter as well core relief items and winter assistance. The second objective of the SNFI response is to continue strengthening the resilience and cohesion of vulnerable communities by improving housing and related community or public infrastructure including repair of damaged housing and small-scale infrastructure.

RESPONSE ANALYSIS

Overall in 2019 the NFI sector reached an estimated 2.9 million people across three hubs delivering immediate humanitarian assistance to the newly displaced; and critical winter assistance to over 2.5 million IDPs, returnees and host community members. For NFIs, nearly 70% of the target has been reached with the majority being in areas with high severity, including the response to the October 2019 displacement in NES, vulnerable families in camps and collective centres and ongoing newly accessible areas like Eastern Ghouta, parts of Aleppo and Idleb.

The 2019 implementation rate for the shelter response was lower—achieving 38% of its target across the three hubs. Of the 2.1 million people targeted for repair of damaged homes, just 25% or 540,000 people were reached. However, the emergency support reached over 410,000 people—97% of the emergency shelter target—mainly in areas of new displacement with tents and repairs to collective shelter.

Within the Syria hub, most partners attributed the limited longer-term response to the lengthy approval process. However, there has been recent progress on detailing and streamlining the administrative process, which the SNFI Sector hopes will help facilitate the response in 2020. In Northwest and Northeast Syria the limited response for shelter repair is attributed to the small amount of partners, their limited capacity to respond and the high rate of displacement towards the end of the year. Furthermore, emergency events such as floods in Northwest Syria required unplanned emergency interventions.