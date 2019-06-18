18 Jun 2019

Syrian Arab Republic: Rukban Departures (As of 17 June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.3 MB)

OVERVIEW

On 12 June, 889 people (177 males, 275 females, and 437 children and infants) arrived at the Teachers Institute and Arts Institute - Al Bayada shelters in Homs. This 18th group brought the total number of people who have left Rukban since 24 March to 14,253 people out of 41,700 residents (34.2%).

As of 16 June, 504 people remain in five shelters. People continue to leave gradually on a daily basis as their status is regularised.

The majority of those who have left so far, around 8,905 people, has gone to Industrial Hassya and Shamsin (south Homs city), Qaryatein, Forglous and Mahin (southeast Homs city) and Akramah neighborhood (Homs City). Other families reportedly moved to Ar-Raqqa, Deir Ez Zor, Tartous, Rural Homs, Domer and Rural Damascus.

The UN and partners, through SARC, continue to provide new arrivals with shelter, kitchen, dignity and hygiene kits as well as food parcels and nutrition supplies at the shelters and at their second destination.

On 12 June, the UN received approval again to visit the shelters.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

