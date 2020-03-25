Syria + 5 more
The Syrian Arab Republic: Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan 2020-2021
Renewed escalation of hostilities in the Syrian Arab Republic is forcing thousands away from their homes. As host communities and Syrian refugees across the region continue to face challenges to their food security, a coordinated humanitarian and development response is critical.
Objectives
FAO is working with partners in the Food Security and Livelihoods and Social Cohesion Sectors to:
link emergency assistance to meet basic needs with actions to increase self-reliance and self sufficiency of vulnerable populations through market-based skills training and employability, income generation opportunities and entrepreneurship programs;
work together with government, national and local institutions to strengthen existing service delivery systems, to identify vulnerabilities and address needs and risks, including social tensions associated with increased demand for services, and improve capacities to manage future shocks; and
provide conductive platforms to mobilize humanitarian and development partners to employ shared, holistic analysis of vulnerabilities and collective, context-specific resilience-building outcomes across affected populations, areas, sectors and institutions.