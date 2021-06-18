Syrian Arab Republic: Recent Developments in Northwestern Syria and RAATA Situation Report No. 27 – April - May 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Cross-border assistance continues to rely on UN aid deliveries enabled through the Security Council Resolution. In May, 979 UN trucks delivered cross-border assistance to northwest Syria through the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing.

The COVID-19 vaccination program for northwest Syria began on 1 May, covering over 21,900 health care and social workers as of 14 June. The number of new cases remained low during the reporting period although a slight upwards trend can be observed.

After more than ten years of conflict, improving shelter conditions remains a top priority in northwest Syria, with more funding required for innovative solutions that better support people in protracted situations of displacement.

The SYP has stabilized in May, but the economic crisis continues to drive humanitarian needs.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Ongoing hostilities: Communities continue to suffer from the impact of hostilities across northwest Syria and in the Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad (RAATA) areas, especially south of the M4 highway and around the M5 highway. Overall, the UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) verified that at least 12 civilians were killed (including five women and four children) and at least 17 civilians (including four children) were injured as a result of shelling and airstrikes in April and May.

The security situation is further undermined by the prevalence of explosive hazards and in-fighting between non-state armed groups (NSAGs), which take a toll on civilian life. Twelve incidents of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and five incidents of explosive remnants of war (ERW) in northwest Syria and the Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad areas also resulted in civilian casualties, with at least six civilians killed (including one woman and four children) and 35 civilians injured (including one woman and 11 children).

During the same reporting period, OHCHR reported that no humanitarian workers were killed or injured in northwest Syria and the Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad areas.

COVID-19: While the overall number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases have remained low in the last month, recent figures seem to suggest that there is a slight upwards trend after many weeks of declining or stagnating figures. As of 15 June, 122,738 tests had been conducted in northwest Syria, with 24,941 cases confirmed – 12,776 cases in the Idleb area and 12,165 in northern Aleppo governorate. A total of 692 COVID-19 associated deaths had been reported as of 15 June with an overall fatality rate of 2 percent. The percentage of current cases among healthcare workers is 6.8per cent, encompassing nurses, doctors and midwives, while a further 4.9percent are auxiliary workers in the health sector. Some 10.9 per cent of all COVID-19 cases are in IDP camps.

In the Ras Al-Ain and Tell-Abiad area, 366 new cases and six deaths had been reported (in April (between 10 – 30 April), while 1,290 new cases and 14 deaths were reported in May.

Since the last situation report, two new COVID-19 laboratories began operations in northern Aleppo in Afrin and Jinderes which aim to complement the existing testing capacity. These two laboratories are part of six laboratories covering Idleb and Aleppo governorates.

Critical funding gaps remain in the COVID-19 response as well as the vaccination campaign, which was initiated in early May.

SYP devaluation: Following months of devaluation, with the most significant devaluations noted in March 2021, the value of the Syrian Pound (SYP) against the US Dollar rebounded slightly in April and May, returning to 3,155 SYP/USD by 31 May. Despite a significant improvement against the USD since the record low rates in mid-March, the SYP remains over forty per cent weaker than it was at the same date the year prior.

The volatility of the SYP continues to increase the prices of goods and services, while many commodities such as fuel, bread, transport, electricity and telecommunications services are commonly priced in Turkish Lira (TRY), making it difficult for people without access to TRY to buy these commodities. The dire economic situation continues to impact households, particularly since late 2019. The devaluation of the SYP and economic turbulence over the past year has significantly eroded people’s ability to meet their basic needs, no longer being able to afford bread, fuel and other vital commodities.

Population movements: More than 2.7 million people remain displaced in northwest Syria.

According to the CCCM Cluster, 25,429 displacements throughout northwest Syria were tracked in May. These movements are estimated to mostly be incentivised by access to services and livelihoods. This figure is approximately six cent lower than the figures recorded in April. As in preceding months, most IDP movements were concentrated in northwest Syria; within and between Aleppo and Idleb governorates, and Afrin, Bulbul and Raju sub-districts in Aleppo received the largest number of IDPs, with around 2,000 movements each.

Return movements have also slightly declined compared to previous months. In May, the humanitarian community recorded some 5,822 IDP return movements across Syria, compared to 6,441 in the month prior. Over half of the returnees recorded in May returned to Ehsem, Idleb Governorate.

Ras al Ain – Tell Abiad area situation update: Hostilities remained the major concern for humanitarian partners in the Ras Al Ain – Tell Abiad (RAATA) area as they impact the daily life of residents.

In addition to the hostilities, communities in the RAATA area have also been impacted by economic turmoil, the COVID-19 pandemic as well as significant water and electricity shortages. While communities across northeast Syria have been suffering most severely from the regional water crisis, the implications of current water shortages are becoming increasingly apparent in the RAATA area as well. The water level of the Euphrates River has dramatically decreased in previous months, leaving millions of people with limited access to drinking water, electricity and water for irrigation. In the RAATA area specifically, some of the communities/villages impacted most heavily were Um Jarn, Harrobi, Rajaan, Rajia, Al-Qulaya, Urila, and Abu Jalloud, where reportedly the price of one barrel of water has reached up to 3,000 SYP (compared to 1,500 SYP – 2,000 SYP in April), an amount that is not affordable for most people. Residents of the RAATA area are increasingly turning to demonstrations to voice their needs and frustrations regarding the poor living conditions in the area.