Syrian Arab Republic: Public Health Situation Analysis (PHSA) Short-form | 18 0ctober 2022

Summary of Crisis

Libya is at a critical juncture. Since the de facto truce was established in June 2020, the UNSMIL-facilitated peace process has achieved several key milestones (ceasefire agreement signed in October 2020; an interim Government of National Unity (GNU) selected by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in February 2021; national presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 24 December 2021).

The unification of the Ministry of Health (MoH) has gone smoothly: The Minister of Health of the interim government in the east has handed over responsibilities to the Minister of Health of the GNU. However, the political and peace-building landscape remains fragile. The marked divide between the east and west will take time to resolve. The Libyan authorities define the top challenges as follows: fragmentation of health sector institutions, weak governance, lack of accountability, extreme shortages of medical supplies and health staff; a badly disrupted PHC network, and severe funding shortages.

Libya remains classified as an L2 emergency country. Approximately 1.3 people were in need in 2021 (a 40% increase compared with 2020). Regular, prolonged power and water cuts and fuel shortages kept disrupting critical social services and affecting people’s health and livelihoods. The uncertainty of national as well as international investment for humanitarian and developmental health care programs hinders short- and longer-term reforms.

Libya remains one of the most vulnerable countries in the region due to the presence of foreign armed groups, trafficking of drugs and migrants, uncontrolled borders, organized crime and corruption. The crisis has a strong protection dimension, with violations of international human rights and humanitarian law against civilians, including conflict-related sexual violence and grave violations against children and attacks on civilian infrastructure. Moreover, hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees in Libya have limited access to health care services.