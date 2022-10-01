Syrian Arab Republic: Public Health Situation Analysis (PHSA) Long-form | Last update: 18 August 2022

Executive Summary

Syria is experiencing a protracted political and socio-economic crisis that has resulted in a severe deterioration of living conditions. The already fragile health system is overstretched with additional strain from the COVID 19 pandemic. 6.9 million people are internally displaced since the onset of the crisis; 5.6 million people have fled the country as refugees, the vast majority to neighbouring countries. Up to 90% of the population is estimated to live under the poverty line, largely due to the recent severe economic decline. This is a 10% increase compared to previous years. Displacement continues to be heavily concentrated in urban centres – where more than 87% of IDPs now reside, compounding the stress on overstretched resources, infrastructure and services.

At least 12.2 million people need health assistance. The essential health service infrastructure such as hospitals and health centres are in a state of disrepair, requiring extensive maintenance and rehabilitation to provide a minimum level of service delivery.

Out of the 113 assessed public hospitals, 50% (56) were reported fully functioning, 26% (30) hospitals were reported partially functioning (i.e., shortage of staff, equipment, medicines or damage of the building in some cases), while 24% (27) were reported non-functioning. Out of 1790 assessed public health centres, 47% (842) were reported fully functioning, 21% (373) partially functioning, 32% (575) non-functioning (completely out of service).

There is chronic shortage of health care staff driven by displacement, attacks, low salary. Up to 50% of the health workforce is estimated to have left the country. These gaps can only be addressed with long-term investment.

Half a million children are chronically malnourished and an additional 137,000 children under five years of age are suffering from acute malnutrition, heightening their exposure to preventable morbidity and mortality.