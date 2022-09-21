Syrian Arab Republic: Protecting wheat farmers by anticipating La Niña-induced drought in crisis-affected areas

Context

The Syrian Arab Republic is affected by compounding risk factors such as conflict, economic crises and natural hazards, which have severe impacts on food security.

In September 2021, forecasts indicated below-average winter rains, likely to again affect wheat production, related livelihoods and food security. Many wheat farmers and their vulnerable families had been already affected by the erratic weather conditions during the previous season, hence unlikely to be able to access suitable wheat seeds without support. This triggered the activation of the Anticipatory Action window of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations' (FAO's) Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA-AA), thanks to the contribution of the German Federal Foreign Office.