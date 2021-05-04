Syrian Arab Republic: Project update - Building resilience of the crisis-affected vulnerable farmers and herders

Context

The ongoing crisis in the Syrian Arab Republic has resulted in a continuing deterioration of the humanitarian situation. As a consequence of ten years of conflict, insecurity, displacement, drought and other climate-related shocks, millions of Syrians need humanitarian assistance in both the short and medium term.

Assessments carried out by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) have shown a decline in the production of cereals, livestock and vegetables during the crisis compared to pre-crisis levels. In response, Syrians have adopted negative coping mechanisms, including selling productive assets, borrowing money to buy food, and reducing the number and quality of meals. Overall, in 2020 there was a significant increase in the number of people who were food insecure and malnourished (from 40 percent to almost 60 percent of the population). Wheat production has decreased due to a lack of access to inputs and damage to irrigation infrastructure. Moreover, the livestock subsector has been negatively affected by the reduction in the number of animals, lack of animal feed, and absence of veterinary services.

The number of female-headed households in the Syrian Arab Republic has increased considerably during the crisis. As women have traditionally contributed to agricultural production (livestock, vegetable and food processing), supporting them with inputs and training is vital to enabling them to generate an income to support their families.