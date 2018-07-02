Syrian Arab Republic: Project Highlights - Strengthening the resilience of food insecure households through food production support in the Syrian Arab Republic (OSRO/SYR/607/NOR)

Objectives:

(i) Increase the capacity of vulnerable households to sustainably produce cereals, legumes and vegetables, while conserving and enhancing soil and water resources.

(ii) Improve the availability of data and information to guide the planning and formulation of strategies and interventions in support of enhanced food production and productivity.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform and the Rural Women Empowerment Directorate.

Beneficiaries reached: 5 500 households (33 000 people).

Activities implemented:

Distributed 480 tonnes of seeds (400 tonnes of wheat, 50 tonnes of fava beans and 30 tonnes of chickpea) to 2 000 households in Rural Damascus – each household received 200 kg of wheat seeds and 45 kg of fava bean seeds or 30 kg of chickpea seeds.

Distributed 367.5 tonnes of seeds (300 tonnes of wheat and 67.5 tonnes of chickpeas) to 1 500 households in As-Sweida – each household received 245 kg of seeds (200 kg of wheat and 45 kg of chickpeas).

Distributed 200 tonnes of wheat seeds to 1 000 households in Idleb through cross-border operations.

Distributed winter vegetable seed kits to 1 000 households in Aleppo for homestead gardening.

Organized a two-phase training session for 338 people (210 in Rural Damascus and 128 in AsSweida) and 66 farming focal points through cross-border operations to increase skills and knowledge on good agricultural practices (GAPs), climate-smart agriculture, Save and Grow and conversation agriculture.

Trained 65 focal points on GAPs on cereal and vegetable production, storage and marketing in Aleppo, Idleb and Hama. In turn, the focal points trained 1 998 people in the same governorates.

Trained 65 technicians on the methodology of agricultural damage and loss needs assessment, data collection and the use of digital means to collect data.

Conducted the first damage and loss assessment to evaluate the cost of the conflict on the agriculture sector across the Syrian governorates.

Results: