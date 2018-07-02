Syrian Arab Republic: Project Highlights - “Emergency support for crop and livestock production and strengthening the Whole-of-Syria food security and agriculture sector coordination (OSRO/SYR/609/USA)

Objective:

To improve the food security and nutrition of vulnerable households in the Syrian Arab Republic through the promotion of vegetable and livestock production, and strengthening the coordination of food security and agriculture sector.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform.

Beneficiaries reached:

46 483 households (278 898 people).

Activities implemented:

Distributed vegetable kits (comprised of pea, spinach, bean, parsley and carrot seeds) to 5 000 households.

Trained 167 focal points on nutrition-sensitive agriculture and good agricultural practices, who further trained 5 000 households (30 households within each of their communities).

Vaccinated 1 364 977 head of cattle, sheep and goats with infection and preventive treatment, particularly against ecto- and endoparasites.

Trained 1 134 beneficiaries on the importance of animal health treatment campaigns, medicine awareness (Sypvert and Zandine), methods of use and impact of herd health improvements.