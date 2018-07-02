02 Jul 2018

Syrian Arab Republic: Project Highlights - “Emergency support for crop and livestock production and strengthening the Whole-of-Syria food security and agriculture sector coordination (OSRO/SYR/609/USA)

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 02 Jul 2018
Objective:

To improve the food security and nutrition of vulnerable households in the Syrian Arab Republic through the promotion of vegetable and livestock production, and strengthening the coordination of food security and agriculture sector.

Key partners:

Ministry of Agriculture and Agrarian Reform.

Beneficiaries reached:

46 483 households (278 898 people).

Activities implemented:

  • Distributed vegetable kits (comprised of pea, spinach, bean, parsley and carrot seeds) to 5 000 households.

  • Trained 167 focal points on nutrition-sensitive agriculture and good agricultural practices, who further trained 5 000 households (30 households within each of their communities).

  • Vaccinated 1 364 977 head of cattle, sheep and goats with infection and preventive treatment, particularly against ecto- and endoparasites.

  • Trained 1 134 beneficiaries on the importance of animal health treatment campaigns, medicine awareness (Sypvert and Zandine), methods of use and impact of herd health improvements.

  • Established the Agriculture Working Group, Irrigation Technical Working Group and Livestock Technical Working Group coordination fora to facilitate technical discussions in southern Turkey.

Results:

  • Increased vulnerable households’ agricultural production capacities, and dietary and nutrition status through homestead vegetable production support for home-grown and micronutrient rich foods as valuable alternatives.

  • Improved vulnerable small-scale herder households’ livestock production capacities.

  • Protected the livestock of 41 483 households from ecto- and endoparasite infections.

  • Through the FAO-led national animal health treatment campaign, the general health status of livestock improved, and thereby successfully controlling the losses in herds.

  • Increased the general fertility rate of livestock for the next season.

  • Increased capacity to propose and implement multi-layered interventions by the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster stakeholders.

  • Strengthened food security coordination, assessments, analysis, planning and responses.

