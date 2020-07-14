Syrian Arab Republic: Preparedness and Response to COVID-19 Monitoring Report no.1, Issued 14 July 2020

This report summarizes progress and gaps for COVID-19 related preparedness and response efforts by humanitarian partners in Syria, as consolidated across all operational hubs. For a general situation update please refer to the fortnightly Joint Response Update by WHO and OCHA (last issued on 5 July 2020).

Situation Update

As of 14 July, the Syrian Ministry of Health (MoH) confirmed 417 cases of COVID-19, including 19 deaths and 136 recoveries. An additional six cases have been reported by local authorities in north-east Syria (NES), while to date four cases has been registered in north-west Syria (NWS).

Reported figures represent a sharp increase over the past month and underline why the Syrian population continues to be considered at high risk, particularly when combined with relatively low levels of testing, recent relaxation of precautionary measures, the accelerating spread of COVID-19 in neighbouring countries, reported infections of several health workers, and the debilitated state of the health system. Just over 12,100 tests have been conducted so far across the country3 , in six operational laboratories and one testing site.4

The socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, including from mitigation measures such as border closures and movement restrictions which were mainly implemented from March to May, have already affected large segments of the population.

COVID-19 mitigation measures have added to the consistent macroeconomic decline of recent years, further spurred by the regional financial crisis in Lebanon. The latter has contributed to a significant depreciation of the Syrian pound (SYP), which reached its lowest informal exchange rate against the US Dollar in early June (SYP 3,200 to US$ 1).

As a result, prices of essential goods and services have surged, further impacting a population already struggling to make ends meet.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), the price of an average food basket in early June stood at SYP 76,327, approximately 35 per cent higher when compared to the previous month – and over 200 per cent higher when compared to the same period in 2019. All 14 governorates reported average food basket price increases. Locally produced and procured relief items, notably WASH, sanitation supplies, and medicines, have also been affected by these price hikes, increasing humanitarian response costs and affecting the implementation of key humanitarian activities.

These developments have exacerbated existing humanitarian needs and have placed further stress on a population that has all but exhausted their ability to cope after more than nine years of crisis. According to WFP, 9.3 million people in Syria are considered food insecure as of late May – an increase of 1.4 million people in the past six months alone. Surveillance data shows that acute malnutrition rates have increased in IDP and remote areas, reaching between 22-34%. This is the first time NWS has presented such high rates since the Syria emergency response began. Consultations with reproductive health actors reveal that mothers’ access to antenatal care (ANC) and post-natal care (PNC) has declined, with more than 50 percent of mothers not utilizing ANC/PNC services. Chronic malnutrition is rapidly increasing, with rates at 29% compared to 19% last year at the same time. The increased risk and rise of malnutrition, especially among IDPs, requires much more focus on food insecure households with pregnant women and children under the age of 59 months, young mothers, households with low purchasing power, and support on appropriate diets to help fight the risks of COVID-19 along with a scale-up in treatment for acute malnutrition of pregnant and lactating women (PLW) and children 0-59 months.

COVID-19 related restrictions and lockdowns have spurred the further loss of job opportunities, particularly for those reliant on daily wage labor or seasonal work, increasing the likelihood of more people being pushed into food insecurity in the coming months.

Women, children and other vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities and the elderly are disproportionately affected by the overall deteriorating conditions, including with regard to protection issues and gender-based violence that have reportedly been on the rise in many parts of the country.

Under these circumstances, maintaining basic humanitarian services is crucial, particularly as related to health, WASH, nutrition, education and critical protection services as well as comprehensive approaches to address basic household needs, as these have a direct impact on the vulnerability of at-risk populations.