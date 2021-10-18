Syrian Arab Republic Precipitation analysis 1980–2021

This technical paper provides an analysis of the spatio-temporal trends of precipitation in the Syrian Arab Republic from 1980–2021, an analysis of precipitation during the 2020/21 agricultural season by governorate, and the implications for agricultural production. It also provides key recommendations to address the impact of erratic rainfall and water scarcity in order to make food production systems more productive and resilient to current and future climate-induced shocks. The recommendations also seek to prevent most crisis-affected farmers from sliding into food insecurity.