Syria

Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January-September 2022)

Infographic
Source
Posted
Originally published

OVERVIEW

• Between January and September 2022, an estimated 4.57 million people were reached on average each month with some form of humanitarian assistance

• Around 31% of the response was delivered in areas of extreme or catastrophic needs (hosting an estimated 56% of people in need); 65% of the response was delivered in areas with severe needs (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need).

• In addition, 4% of the response was provided to vulnerable populations in other areas through a range of life-saving activities (e.g., vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

