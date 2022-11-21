Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January-September 2022)

OVERVIEW

• Between January and September 2022, an estimated 4.57 million people were reached on average each month with some form of humanitarian assistance

• Around 31% of the response was delivered in areas of extreme or catastrophic needs (hosting an estimated 56% of people in need); 65% of the response was delivered in areas with severe needs (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need).

• In addition, 4% of the response was provided to vulnerable populations in other areas through a range of life-saving activities (e.g., vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality