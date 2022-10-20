Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - August 2022)

OVERVIEW
Between January and August 2022, an estimated 4.62 million people were reached on average each month with some form of humanitarian assistance.
Around 31 per cent of the response was delivered in areas of most severe need (hosting an estimated 56% of people in need); 65 per cent of the response was delivered in areas with major needs (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need).
In addition, 4 per cent of the response was provided to vulnerable populations in other areas through a range of life-saving activities (e.g., vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality
