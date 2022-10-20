Syria

Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - August 2022)

OVERVIEW

  • Between January and August 2022, an estimated 4.62 million people were reached on average each month with some form of humanitarian assistance.

  • Around 31 per cent of the response was delivered in areas of most severe need (hosting an estimated 56% of people in need); 65 per cent of the response was delivered in areas with major needs (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need).

  • In addition, 4 per cent of the response was provided to vulnerable populations in other areas through a range of life-saving activities (e.g., vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality

