Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - November 2018)
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Infographic
Published on 30 Nov 2018 — View Original
- Between Jan-Nov 2018, 6.39 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance, including over 686,000 through 19 inter-agency convoys. On average, 3.2 million people received some form of assistance on a monthly basis.
- 44% of this response was delivered to areas of most acute need (which host an estimated 40% of people in need); 44% of the response was delivered, to areas with major needs (which host an estimated 49% of people in need); and 12% of the response was delivered to other areas of lower severity and include life-saving activities (e.g., vaccination campaigns; nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.
