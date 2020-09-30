Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - July 2020)

OVERVIEW

In addition, 32 per cent of the response went to other areas, including to vulnerable populations and providing a range of life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.

Around 42 per cent of the response went to areas of most acute need (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need); 26 per cent of the response went to areas with major needs (hosting an estimated 32% of people in need).

Between January and July 2020, an estimated 6.98 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance. On average, 4.02 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.

SECTOR OVERVIEW

Between January and July 2020, around 2.3 million protection interventions were implemented with 58% of the protection response delivered to areas of most acute need.

Around 3.43 million people on average received monthly food assistance with 55% of the response in areas of most acute need and a further 40% in areas of major needs.

78% of nutrition assistance, 79% of education assistance and 54% of the WASH response were provided to areas of most acute need.