Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - June 2020)
OVERVIEW
Between January and June 2020, an estimated 6.89 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance. On average, 4 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.
Around 41 per cent of the response went to areas of most acute need (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need); 26 per cent of the response went to areas with major needs (hosting an estimated 32% of people in need).
In addition, 33 per cent of the response went to other areas, including to vulnerable populations and providing a range of life-saving activities (e.g., vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.
SECTOR OVERVIEW
Between January and June 2020, around 2 million protection interventions were implemented with 57% of the protection response delivered to areas of most acute need.
Around 3.37 million people on average received monthly food assistance with 55% of the response in areas of most acute need and a further 39% in areas of major needs.
78% of nutrition assistance, 82% of education assistanc and 55% of the WASH response were provided to areas of most acute need.
There were over 5.8 million medical procedures during the reporting period, with 22% of the response in areas of most acute need and 72% in areas of major needs. Health facilities in areas, such as in governorate capitals, also provide key health services to people from high severity need areas. The same applies for protection facilities.
