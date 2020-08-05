Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - May 2020)
OVERVIEW
Between January and May 2020, an estimated 5.8 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance. On average, 3.82 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.
Around forty per cent (40%) of this response was delivered to areas of most acute need (which host an estimated 42% of people in need); 27% of the response was delivered to areas with major needs (which host an estimated 32% of people in need); and 33% of the response was delivered to other areas and include life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality
SECTOR OVERVIEW
Between January and May 2020, around 1.6 million protection interventions were implemented with 55% of the protection response delivered to areas of most acute need.
Around 3.31 million people in average received food assistance on a monthly basis with 56% of the response in areas of most acute need and a further 39% in areas of major needs.
78% of nutrition assistance, 77% of education and 42% of the WASH response were provided to areas of most acute need.
There were over 4.83 million medical procedures during the reporting period, with 22% of the response in areas of most acute need and 72% in areas of major needs. Health facilities in areas, such as in governorate capitals, also provide key health services to people from high severity need areas. The same applies for protection facilities.
