Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - April 2020)

Between January to April 2020, an estimated 5.5 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance. On average, 3.79 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.

Around forty two per cent (42%) of this response was delivered to areas of most acute need (which host an estimated 42% of people in need); 26% of the response was delivered to areas with major needs (which host an estimated 32% of people in need); and 32% of the response was delivered to other areas and include life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.