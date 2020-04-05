Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - December 2019)

OVERVIEW

• Between January to December 2019, an estimated 8.58 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance, including over 91,000 people through three inter-agency convoys, two to Rukban and one to Menbij. On average, 3.4 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.

• Response efforts have seen a 39% increase in December compared to November with around 4.88 people reached.

• More than a third (38.5%) of this response was delivered to areas of most acute need (which host an estimated 40% of people in need); 25.3% of the response was delivered to areas with major needs (which host an estimated 42% of people in need); and 36.2% of the response was delivered to other areas of lower severity and include life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.