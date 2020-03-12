Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - November 2019)
Attachments
OVERVIEW
- Between January to November 2019, an estimated 7.74 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance, including over 91,000 people through three inter-agency convoys, two to Rukban and one to Menbij. On average, 3.3 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.
- Response efforts have seen a 26% decrease in November compared to the last two month with around 2.98 people reached.
- More than a third (39.6%) of this response was delivered to areas of most acute need (which host an estimated 40% of people in need) 24.7% of the response was delivered to areas with major needs (which host an estimated 42% of people in need); and 35.7% of the response was delivered to other areas of lower severity and include life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.
