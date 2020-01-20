Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - October 2019)

OVERVIEW

• Between January to October 2019, an estimated 7.42 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance, including over 91,000 people through 3 inter-agency convoys, two to Rukban and one to Menbij. On average, 3.3 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.

• Response efforts have seen an increase in the past two month with 4.1 million people reached in September and 3.96 in October

• 40.7% of this response was delivered to areas of most acute need (which host an estimated 40% of people in need); 23.7% of the response was delivered to areas with major needs (which host an estimated 42% of people in need); and 35.6% of the response was delivered to other areas of lower severity and include life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.