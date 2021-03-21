Syria
Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January-December 2020)
Between January to December 2020, an estimated 4.05 million people were reached on average each month with some form of humanitarian assistance.
Around 35 per cent of the response went to areas of most severe need (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need); 31 per cent of the response went to areas with major needs (hosting an estimated 32% of people in need).
In addition, 34 per cent of the response went to other areas, including to vulnerable populations through a range of life-saving activities (e.g., vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.
