Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - October 2020)

OVERVIEW

• Between January and October 2020, an estimated 4.05 million people were reached on average each month with some form of humanitarian assistance.

• Around 36 per cent of the response went to areas of most acute need (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need); 31 per cent of the response went to areas with major needs (hosting an estimated 32% of people in need).

• In addition, 33 per cent of the response went to other areas, including to vulnerable populations and providing a range of life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.