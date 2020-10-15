Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - August 2020)

OVERVIEW

• Between January and August 2020, an estimated 7.09 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance. On average, 3.9 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.

• Around 41.2 per cent of the response went to areas of most acute need (hosting an estimated 42% of people in need); 25.2 per cent of the response went to areas with major needs (hosting an estimated 32% of people in need).

• In addition, 33.6 per cent of the response went to other areas, including to vulnerable populations and providing a range of life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns, nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality