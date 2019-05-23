Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - March 2019)

Between January to March 2018, 4.23 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance, including over 91,000 people through 2 inter-agency convoys to Rukban and Menbij. On average, 3 million people received some form of humanitarian assistance on a monthly basis.

52% of this response was delivered to areas of most acute need (which host an estimated 43% of people in need); 22% of the response was delivered to areas with major needs (which host an estimated 40% of people in need); and 25% of the response was delivered to other areas of lower severity and include life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns; nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.