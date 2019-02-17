Syrian Arab Republic: Overview of Humanitarian Response from within Syria (January - December 2018)

OVERVIEW

• Between Jan-Dec 2018, 7.17 million people were reached at least once with some form of humanitarian assistance, including over 686,000 through 19 inter-agency convoys. On average, 3.3 million people received some form of assistance on a monthly basis.

• 41% of this response was delivered to areas of most acute need (which host an estimated 40% of people in need); 43% of the response was delivered to areas with major needs (which host an estimated 49% of people in need); and 16% of the response was delivered to other areas of lower severity and include life-saving activities (e.g.: vaccination campaigns; nutrition screening and water provision) to reduce excess morbidity and mortality.