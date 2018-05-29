29 May 2018

Syrian Arab Republic (Northern Governorates): Overview of population in IDP sites since 2014

Infographic
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 22 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (82.6 KB)

IDP sites in north-west Syria, and particularly in Idleb and Aleppo governorates, have received -and continue to receive- considerable numbers of individuals displaced by the conflict in Syria. While IDP sites are a last resort, they are often the only option for many families.

Between November, 2014, and March, 2018, the number of IDP sites registered in north-west Syria increased from 149 to 337 (+126%). During the same time period, camp population rose from 174,624 to 440,344 individuals (+152%).

As a result, over the past four years the average number of IDPs living in CCCM-registered sites in north-west Syria has increased considerably. As arrivals continue, resources are limited and finding new shelters has become increasingly problematic.

