Syrian Arab Republic (Northern Governorates): Overview of population in IDP sites since 2014

IDP sites in north-west Syria, and particularly in Idleb and Aleppo governorates, have received -and continue to receive- considerable numbers of individuals displaced by the conflict in Syria. While IDP sites are a last resort, they are often the only option for many families.

Between November, 2014, and March, 2018, the number of IDP sites registered in north-west Syria increased from 149 to 337 (+126%). During the same time period, camp population rose from 174,624 to 440,344 individuals (+152%).

As a result, over the past four years the average number of IDPs living in CCCM-registered sites in north-west Syria has increased considerably. As arrivals continue, resources are limited and finding new shelters has become increasingly problematic.