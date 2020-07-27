Syrian Arab Republic: North East Syria: Al Hol camp (as of 26 July 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 19 July 2020, 65,406 people (17,962 households) live at Al Hol, comprising 47 per cent Iraqis (30,573), 38 per cent Syrians (24,914) and 15 per cent third country nationals (TCNs) (9,912). There has been little change in the camp population in recent months, largely due to authorities suspending all visits and departures from the camp as part of COVID-19 precautionary measures implemented in late March. However, following resumption of infant registration in the past two weeks, 66 new camp residents have been recorded. Since last June, more than 5,870 residents departed Al Hol including 4,345 Syrians and 1,527 Third Country Nationals (TCN) women and children. This includes ten French national children who departed on 22 June accompanied by a French delegation, and 47 unaccompanied or separated children who were earlier returned to their respective countries between 21 November 2019 and 6 February 2020. On 19 July, 460 individuals departed the camp for Deir-Ez-Zor governorate under tribal sponsorship arrangments; the first such organized departure since 12 March, when 191 individuals (44 households) left for Al Sha'afa, Basira and Sousa villages, also in Deir-Ez-Zor.