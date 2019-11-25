Syrian Arab Republic: North East Syria: Al Hol camp (as of 21 November 2019)

Highlights

As of 19 November, the population of Al Hol is 68,744 people (or 19,030 households), representing a slight increase since the launch of military operations in northeastern Syria on 9 October. The population breakdown remains similar: 45 per cent Iraqis (30,897), 40 per cent Syrians (27,813) and 15 per cent third country nationals (TCNs) (10,029). In the past month around 220 people have arrived in the camp, including 41 households relocated from Mahmoudli on 24 October and six households previously hosted in Ein Issa camp transferred from Raqqa city on 27 October. Since the beginning of June almost 2,990 residents have departed the camp, including more than 1,440 Syrians and 1,450 TCN women and children. On 21 November, the United Kingdom announced that arrangements had been made to facilitate the repatriation of several British orphaned children. In addition, on 2 October two Austrian children were repatriated to their home country, as well as one Albanian child and one Danish child, both in early November. A further 70 unaccompanied children are expected to be transferred to the camp from Kobani, Aleppo governorate in the coming days where they will be hosted in alternative care arrangements.

Further, irregular departures from Al Hol continue to be reported with 45 Iraqi residents (25 women and 20 children) entering Iraq on 6 November through an informal crossing close to the Rabeea border point