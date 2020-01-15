Syrian Arab Republic: North East Syria: Al Hol camp (as of 13 January 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

As of January 2020, the population of Al Hol is 66,101 people (18,208 HHs); comprising of 46 per cent Iraqis (30,724), 39 per cent Syrians (25,780) and 15 per cent third country nationals (TCNs) (9,597). The population has slightly decreased since our last update, due to some residents returning to their areas of origin. Since June 2019, 4,085 residents have departed Al Hol, including more than 2,622 Syrians and around 1,430 Third Country National (TCN) women and children. In December 2019, 907 IDPs departed for Deir-ez-Zor and in January, 315 IDPs left for Ath Thawra town in Ar-Raqqa under tribal sponsorship arrangements. Among TCNs, in mid-December, 10 Bosnian adults and one child and two Finnish children were repatriated to their countries. On 9 January, the Brussels government announced plans to repatriate ten children living in the camp with their mothers.

Inclement weather affected the camp over December, with winter temperatures, three significant rainstorms and two sandstorms reinforcing the urgency of shelter intervention and distributions of tents and NFIs. A winterization distribution - including high thermal blankets, sleeping bags, extra plastic sheets and family winter clothing kits – was completed in early November, followed by children’s clothes, solar lamps, food assistance, hygiene kits and jerry cans in December, with heaters and the first round of fuel (20 days’ worth for each HH) in Phases 1 to 8 and the Annex.

The second round of fuel distributions started mid-December and is ongoing.

Many partners who temporarily suspended activities due to security concerns in October 2019 have resumed work in the camp. Access to primary health care services has improved with 15 static medical points, eight medical mobile teams and three field hospitals functioning.

Specialist services are also available through three delivery clinics, two HIV and TB clinics, and two static and two mobile teams for vaccinations and leishmaniosis.

A humanitarian partner has confirmed that due to new security measures, their health center in Phase 3 will be operational at all hours. In the Annex, where humanitarian conditions are particularly challenging, five mobile teams are providing primary health services. However, there is still inadequate coverage of health services overall, particularly as the winter weather puts more residents, including young children, at risk of seasonal illnesses. In just one week in December, mobile teams identified 2,000 medical cases – the majority children – in the Annex, and 73 cases of chicken pox were reported over a three-week period in November. There are five mobile teams providing health, nutrition, reproductive health and immunization services, however there is an urgent need for permanent clinics, particularly in the Annex, Phases 6 and 8. Health services in the Annex are also required beyond 17.00 hours; and the relatively fewer referrals from the Annex to field hospitals during December indicate Camp Administration place greater restrictions on Annex residents’ freedom of movement.